Wednesday, April 24, 2024
3 terrorists killed in Pashin operation

3 terrorists killed in Pashin operation
Staff Reporter
April 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The security force killed three terrorists in an intelligence- based operation in Pashin district, said the media wing of the military on Tuesday. The ISPR said that on night 22/23 April, the security forces conducted an intelligence- based operation in Pishin District of Balochistan on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of the operation, after intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed while one terrorist was apprehended in injured condition, who has been identified as an Afghan national.

Staff Reporter

