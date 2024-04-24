AAUR hosts Int’l Literacy Award ceremony

ISLAMABAD - The International Literacy Award Ceremony 2024 and celebration of Arid Literacy School was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday. The ceremony marked a decade of the school’s commitment to promote literacy and educational excellence among the deprived and marginalized community to empower such individuals. The event Chief Guest was Dr. Naseer ud Din, Vice Chancellor Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) while Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, member of GIBBZ and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, was the guest of honour.

A tableau performance was presented by the Literacy School students who expressed their gratification through various songs, dance performances, cultural and dramatic acts. These performances showcased great creativity and artistic expression of the school. Moreover, a specially created documentary was another highlight of the event that presented the growth & development of school over the journey of the past ten years. On the occasion, Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, member of GIBBZ, shared his remarks and praised the achievements of the schools. The ceremony featured a speech by Dr. Naseer Ud Din, who emphasized the transformative power of literacy in shaping individuals and societies. His address inspired the audience to continue their pursuit of knowledge for an empowered society.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem appreciated the efforts of Arid Literacy School teaching staff to foster a culture of learning among its students to empower them to positively impact the society. The GIBBZ International Literacy award was presented to four persons in recognition of their development work in the education sector as part of GIBBZ projects. This international literacy award was presented to Prof. Dr. M. Imran Yousuf, Chairman, Department of Education, and Dr. Qaisara Parveen, Director, Women Development Studies Center of PMAS-AAUR, Dr. Rizwana Tahir and Samia Naz, Govt M.C. High School, Vehari, also received the awards. Certificates were presented to the contributors to appreciate their achievements and dedication to the school. Earlier, in a welcome address from in-charge of Arid Literacy School, Dr. Qaisara Parveen and Dr. Imran Yousaf provided an overview highlighting the key achievements over the past decade.