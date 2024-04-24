Wednesday, April 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ANP leader calls for UK govt apology

Qissa Khwani Bazaar’s 1930 massacre

Our Staff Reporter
April 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan has commem­orated the victims of the Qissa Khwani Bazaar massacre and urged the British government to apologise for the atroci­ties committed on April 23, 1930, in Peshawar.

In a statement on Tues­day, Asfandyar recount­ed how British troops gunned down approxi­mately 400 Khudai Khid­matgar activists and lo­cal residents who were peacefully protesting against British rule in Pe­shawar.

Describing April 23 as a dark day in the history, Asfandyar emphasised that more than 550 indi­viduals were injured in the incident, yet justice has not been served nor an apology extended by the British government even after 94 years.

He lamented the lack of awareness among the younger generation re­garding the brutalities of British colonialism and urged for such incidents to be included in text­books for historical ac­curacy.

Free meal program starts in govt ICT schools

Asfandyar paid trib­ute to Veer Chandra Sin­gh, who defied orders to open fire on the peace­ful crowd, resulting in an 11-year imprisonment under British rule.

Highlighting the role of non-violent activists of the Khudai Khidmat­gar in India’s independ­ence struggle, Asfandyar affirmed the ANP’s com­mitment to continuing its political efforts for the rights and welfare of the people.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1713940188.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024