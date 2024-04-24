ANP leader calls for UK govt apology

PESHAWAR - ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan has commemorated the victims of the Qissa Khwani Bazaar massacre and urged the British government to apologise for the atrocities committed on April 23, 1930, in Peshawar.
In a statement on Tuesday, Asfandyar recounted how British troops gunned down approximately 400 Khudai Khidmatgar activists and local residents who were peacefully protesting against British rule in Peshawar.
Describing April 23 as a dark day in the history, Asfandyar emphasised that more than 550 individuals were injured in the incident, yet justice has not been served nor an apology extended by the British government even after 94 years.
He lamented the lack of awareness among the younger generation regarding the brutalities of British colonialism and urged for such incidents to be included in textbooks for historical accuracy.
Asfandyar paid tribute to Veer Chandra Singh, who defied orders to open fire on the peaceful crowd, resulting in an 11-year imprisonment under British rule.
Highlighting the role of non-violent activists of the Khudai Khidmatgar in India’s independence struggle, Asfandyar affirmed the ANP’s commitment to continuing its political efforts for the rights and welfare of the people.