ANP leader calls for UK govt apology

PESHAWAR - ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan has commem­orated the victims of the Qissa Khwani Bazaar massacre and urged the British government to apologise for the atroci­ties committed on April 23, 1930, in Peshawar.

In a statement on Tues­day, Asfandyar recount­ed how British troops gunned down approxi­mately 400 Khudai Khid­matgar activists and lo­cal residents who were peacefully protesting against British rule in Pe­shawar.

Describing April 23 as a dark day in the history, Asfandyar emphasised that more than 550 indi­viduals were injured in the incident, yet justice has not been served nor an apology extended by the British government even after 94 years.

He lamented the lack of awareness among the younger generation re­garding the brutalities of British colonialism and urged for such incidents to be included in text­books for historical ac­curacy.

Asfandyar paid trib­ute to Veer Chandra Sin­gh, who defied orders to open fire on the peace­ful crowd, resulting in an 11-year imprisonment under British rule.

Highlighting the role of non-violent activists of the Khudai Khidmat­gar in India’s independ­ence struggle, Asfandyar affirmed the ANP’s com­mitment to continuing its political efforts for the rights and welfare of the people.