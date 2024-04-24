APWA to offer driving, IT, beauty salon courses in summer

MULTAN - All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) has planned new courses of driving, information technology and beauty salon along with scholarships for students from this summer APWA President, Farah Faisal , said that these courses were aimed at equipping girls with skills for financial empowerment and practical life while addressing an Eid Milan Party here on Tuesday night. She informed that APWA has succesfully completed its one year wherein it had trained dozens of students in variety of courses. She noted that she felt delighted sharing that the entire APWA building was renovated with new facilities for the students last year adding that they were offering stitching, fine arts, self grooming , English language courses and match-making services whereas new courses will be offered along with stipendens for deserving students from this summer. Farah Faisal thanked her team to put up an excellent show for Eid Milan and added that all proceeds of it would go to APWA overall improvement besides offering scholarships.