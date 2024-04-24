Asad Zaman’s dominance continues in national junior tennis circuit

LAHORE - Asad Zaman, a rising star in Pakistan’s junior tennis scene, is making significant strides in the national circuit, thanks to crucial support from local sponsors at a pivotal time in his career. Asad Zaman, who recently clinched a double crown at the 2024 Parents Tennis Lovers Association National Junior Tennis Championship, is setting his sights on the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) and International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournaments.

Talking to The Nation, Asad expressed his gratitude towards Ali Embroidery Mills and its CEO Tariq Zaman, for their financial backing, which transformed him from a humble ball boy to a junior national champion. “I owe a huge part of my success to Ali Embroidery Mills and my mentor and coach, Rashid Malik, who has been instrumental in my development as a player.” He emphasized that Rashid Malik, a celebrated coach and former Davis Cup player, played a crucial role in his journey and deserves recognition and support from the government for his contributions to tennis in Pakistan.

Sharing his views, Rashid Malik also acknowledged the significant impact of corporate support in sports, particularly praising Ali Embroidery Mills for their role in Asad Zaman’s development and their ongoing commitment to the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA). “Support from entities like Ali Embroidery Mills is vital for the growth of talented players who might otherwise be unable to afford the necessary equipment and travel expenses for their development,” Malik commented.

“We need people like Tariq Zaman to support tennis players like he did for Asad Zaman, as such players though had great potential and talent, but they couldn’t afford such expensive equipment and travelling,” he added.