Baby delivered from dying mother’s womb in Gaza ‘miracle’

RAFAH, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Under a ceaseless storm of strikes in Gaza, a baby girl has survived insurmountable odds as the only member of her family left alive after she was delivered by Caesarian section as her mother lay dying. At just seven months pregnant, her mother, Sabreen al-Sakani, reached the emergency unit in critical condition after she was fatally wounded in the head and abdomen at the weekend.

An Israeli air strike hit her family’s house in the east of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, witnesses told AFP. “It’s a miracle that she was still alive, despite her difficulties in breathing,” Sahib al-Shams, a surgeon and director of the Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah, told AFP. While examining Sakani, the hospital’s medical team realised she was pregnant.

They decided to go ahead with a C-section immediately, despite a lack of anaesthetics. “The mother died 10 minutes later,” Shams said, adding that the baby’s father and sister had been declared dead on arrival at the hospital.