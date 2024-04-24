BVH Bahawalpur reopens OPD after renovation

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur had reopened its Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) after renovation. Medical Superintendent, BVH, Dr Aamir Bukhari said that OPD earlier was closed for few months due to construction, repairing and renovation work.

He said that after completion of repairing and renovation work, OPD had been reopened for patients. “New OPD has capacity to provide emergency medical treatment to thousands of patients,” he said, adding that all necessary medical machinery and equipment had been provided to OPD. It is recalled here that the Punjab government had provided huge funds for repairing and renovation for new OPD. The patients have started visiting OPD from today.

PRICE CONTROL MAGISTRATES IMPOSE FINE OF RS 2 MILLION ON VIOLATORS

On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a crackdown was launched against profiteers and hoarding being reported in the province. Price Control Magistrates are active in the field and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa is monitoring their performances. The Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, and Price Control Magistrates are also visiting fruit and vegetable markets early in the morning to monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables.

From April 1 to April 22, Price Control Magistrates visited 39,130 shops, stalls, and business centers to check the prices of food items. During this period, Price Control Magistrates imposed a total fine of over Rs. 2.093 million on the spot for violating price list provided by the district administration.

FIRs were also registered against seven profiteers at the relevant police station, while nine shops were sealed, and 242 people were arrested during the campaign.