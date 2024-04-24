‘Capacity of rescue teams be increased’

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, Ar­chaeology and Museums, Zahid Chanzeb on Tuesday visited the provincial headquarters of Rescue 1122 at Peshawar.

He was accompanied by Direc­tor General KP Culture and Tour­ism Authority (KPCTA) Barkatul­lah Marwat and other high-ups.

On arrival there, Director Gen­eral Rescue 1122 Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan welcomed them and took them on inspection of the stalls of equipment and machinery used by Rescue 1122 in various emergencies and rescue servic­es including practical demonstra­tions of dealing with different mis­haps. A detailed briefing was also given to him on this occasion.