‘Capacity of rescue teams be increased’

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Museums, Zahid Chanzeb on Tuesday visited the provincial headquarters of Rescue 1122 at Peshawar.
He was accompanied by Director General KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Barkatullah Marwat and other high-ups.
On arrival there, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan welcomed them and took them on inspection of the stalls of equipment and machinery used by Rescue 1122 in various emergencies and rescue services including practical demonstrations of dealing with different mishaps. A detailed briefing was also given to him on this occasion.