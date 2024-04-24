Child killed as pistol goes off accidentally

FAISALABAD - A seven-year-old child was killed when a pistol he was playing with went off accidentally at a village in Tarkhani police precinct on Tuesday. Police said that Ibrahim, resident of Chak No 49- GB, Tarkhani was playing with a pistol which was loaded at his home. All of sudden, the pistol went off and the bullet hit his mouth.He died instantly. Police handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities.

WOMAN’S BODY FOUND

The body of a woman was found from a deserted place in Sadar Jaranwala police limits on Tuesday. A police spokesman said passersby informed police about the body at a deserted place near Chak No 113-GB. The police took the body into custody and started investigation after dispatching it to a mortuary for postmortem, he added.

BOY KILLED ON ROAD

A boy was killed in a road accident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station. A police spokesman said a speeding tractor trolley hit the boy, Asghar, near Chak No116-JB and killed him on the spot. The police registered a case against tractor driver, Adeel, and started investigation for his arrest, he added.

DC VISITS CENTRAL JAIL

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited Central Jail here on Tuesday and checked menu and food quality.

He also inquired about the provision of necessary facilities and quality of food by the jail administration. He also visited jail hospital and inquired about health of under treatment prisoners. He directed the jail superintendent to take necessary steps for making the jail inmates productive after their release.

NINE SHOPS SEALED, ITEMS CONFISCATED

The civil defense department has sealed nine shops and confiscated material of six others on charge of illegal gas decanting in different parts of the city.