Cooperation Momentum

Not so much of a routine visit, the Iranian President’s presence in Pakistan is an indication of willingness to let cooperation claim some room. Not an ideal relationship historically, the ties have suffered more from a hard-headed attitude than benefitted from large sums of mutual trade. It is, however, very promising to see that Iran now seeks to raise the volume of bilateral trade in the coming years to $10 billion. All in all, the eight agreements and MOUs signed cover diverse fields. Who would have thought that the commonality of culture and religion should translate into active film exchanges? It is a constructive sign to see that such an agreement has also surfaced among others.

Add to that, joining hands in security cooperation also deserves credit. The biggest applause, however, must be directed at the emphasis on trade expansion. Yes, Pakistan is mostly looking to strengthen its ties with other countries along economic lines. And it is a strategic move from Iran that the visit brings along a strong promise of economic collaborations. Energy exchange and energy dependencies perhaps overshadow the potential that lies in other sectors of the economy. This is not to say that the energy sector can be set aside but other sectors must come forward to complement the essential energy imports.

Raisi’s visit to the two major urban and trade cities of Pakistan, Karachi and Lahore, also enhances the undertones of this three-day visit. One may argue that expanding the trade avenues is what Iran needs because of the tough regional reality it finds itself in. This argument still does not take the place of the fact that sooner or later, turning towards a neighbour nearby is the most cost-effective way to go about increasing revenue. Even if it comes late, the realisation by Iran and Pakistan in this regard is always welcomed. Yes, we can say that Iran now sees a friendly government in Pakistan that is willing to pave the way for cooperation.

The visit itself is a barrier-breaker and pushes the notion that Iran and Pakistan can step beyond any unnecessary belligerence. One question, however, that has popped up various times before the visit and is still lingering around is the matter of the pipeline. Will the cooperation help build the pipeline? Will Iran and Pakistan jointly take a stance to resist and push back the United States from its sanctions rhetoric? Time will tell.