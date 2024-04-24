Wednesday, April 24, 2024
DC directs cleaning of drains ahead of rains

Staff Reporter
April 24, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi on Tuesday directed relevant departments to ensure immediate cleaning of drains across the district in anticipation of possible rains, to facilitate swift drainage of rainwater. He was presiding over a meeting regarding the cleaning of drains across the city in his office. The deputy commissioner said that a letter would be written to the higher authorities through the commissioner to allocate the budget for cleaning the drains. The deputy commissioner directed the concerned officers to play their key role in keeping the pumping stations functional and ensure that the defected machines were also repaired. The meeting was attended by MD WASA Zeeshan Malik and other relevant officers.

Staff Reporter

