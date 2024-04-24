Wednesday, April 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DEC chairs meeting over vote registration

Our Staff Reporter
April 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -   District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Yusuf Majidano presided over a meeting regarding the registration of transgender women’s vote was held in his office. The DEO said that eunuchs are a part of our society, steps have been taken by the government for their welfare as well as their vote registration, from which they should get full benefits, he added that in the first phase. Transgenders should get their identity card from NADRA without any fear so that their vote can be registered. District election commissioner asked Kashif, who was elected from Nawabshah to the seat of Khaja Sarai Councilor, to provide assistance in the vote registration of all transgender women in the district to ensure their registration and provide them with rights.

Social welfare officials, NADRA and other relevant departments presented their suggestions regarding the registration of transgender women. Focal Person Tariq Hussain and Election Commission Masroor Memon attended the meeting.

Pakistan, Iran revive historic friendship

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1713853988.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024