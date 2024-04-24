Wednesday, April 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DHA CEO takes action over violations at Gujar Khan hospital

M. FASEEH HASSAN
April 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

GUJAR KHAN   -  The CEO of the district health authority in Rawalpindi, accom­panied by the assistant com­missioner of Gujar Khan, made a surprise visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Gujar Khan on Tuesday.

During the visit, they ex­pressed their dissatisfaction with the violations of SOPs. CEO Dr. Ejaz inspected various areas including the emergency unit, pharmacy, labour room, OPD, ultrasound room, X-Ray room and the male and female wards.

On the occasion, he observed violations related to cleanliness and the wearing of proper uni­forms by the head nurse and staff nurses. The CEO expressed their concern over the violation of uniform code and cleanliness, emphasising that such behaviour was simply unacceptable. He also mentioned that the health department is responsible for providing uniform allowances.

As a consequence of these violations, the head nurse, two staff nurses, and one paramed­ic have had their uniform al­lowances withheld for a period of two months, in accordance with the rules.

Delegation of Girls Guide Association visits Virtual Women Police Station

Tags:

M. FASEEH HASSAN

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1713940188.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024