DHA CEO takes action over violations at Gujar Khan hospital

GUJAR KHAN - The CEO of the district health authority in Rawalpindi, accompanied by the assistant commissioner of Gujar Khan, made a surprise visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Gujar Khan on Tuesday.
During the visit, they expressed their dissatisfaction with the violations of SOPs. CEO Dr. Ejaz inspected various areas including the emergency unit, pharmacy, labour room, OPD, ultrasound room, X-Ray room and the male and female wards.
On the occasion, he observed violations related to cleanliness and the wearing of proper uniforms by the head nurse and staff nurses. The CEO expressed their concern over the violation of uniform code and cleanliness, emphasising that such behaviour was simply unacceptable. He also mentioned that the health department is responsible for providing uniform allowances.
As a consequence of these violations, the head nurse, two staff nurses, and one paramedic have had their uniform allowances withheld for a period of two months, in accordance with the rules.