Wednesday, April 24, 2024
‘Drug dealers to be dealt with iron hands’

APP
April 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

MARDAN   -  Commis­sioner Mardan Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday said the drug dealers and smugglers would be dealt with iron hands and they would not be allowed to destroy the lives of young generation.

Chairman Human Right Commission Mardan Aurang­zeb Kashmiri, Commissioner Mardan and the Deputy Com­missioner Mardan were also present during the open court session wherein hundreds of people turned over and present­ed their grievances for the early solutions.

The commissioner while ad­dressing the open court said that the students of colleges across the country were addicted to ice and they have been brought to the brink of destruction due to excessive use of drugs.

