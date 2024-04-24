Facing Reality

The by-elections have officially concluded in Pakistan, and fortunately, the political landscape of our nation appears to show some level of stability for the time being. No major upsets have been seen, and the voting proportions and dynamics we saw in the Feb 8 elections have largely persisted.

As many have pointed out, the allegations of irregularities and rigging are still a question that remains unanswered and requires investigation. However, for the most part, the provisional results may just indicate a reaffirmation of existing political trends – perhaps even a desire of our voter base to maintain the status quo that has taken so long to surface. For the time ahead, the ECP and the state must take criticisms into account and ensure that electoral credibility is enhanced for any future elections that take place in the nation.

That being said, this political storm is far from over. PTI’s announcement of nationwide protests in response to what it perceives as blatant rigging adds more complexity to an already volatile situation. If agitation goes as planned, we will be risking instability at a time when Pakistan is desperately seeking to solidify foreign investments and lock in collaborations with international partners. It is imperative for all parties to stick to constructive dialogue to address concerns. Jumping to conclusions and mobilizing the populace will do undeniably more harm than good.

Ideally, attention should shift now from the electoral process to our actual governance. Individual party concerns are valid, but they cannot supersede national interests. Keeping this in mind, PMLN reinstated two PTI MNAs after they disrupted the presidential address, as a peace offering of sorts. Continuity and stability are crucial for the upcoming fiscal year, and these are small sacrifices that need to be made for the greater good of reconciliation. No one is denying the importance of electoral integrity, but if there is one thing that we can take from the presidential address, it is the need for strategic prioritisation, and understanding what can be put aside for the moment compared to what cannot.

The visit of the Iranian delegation and the prospect of increased trade is possible only due to political stability. If we truly want to strengthen our position on the global stage, we need bilateral cooperation. Ultimately, this will be the true test of whether our political leaders are putting the nation above their self-interests.