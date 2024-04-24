Forest officer, guard terminated for illegal wheat cultivation

MUZAFFARGARH - An officer and guard were terminated from the service with Range Officer of the Forest Department was suspended over illegal wheat cultivation on forest land, official source said.

As per detail, the occupation mafia cultivated wheat illegally at Deewan Shahpur, Moza Kothi Lal and the adjacent mozazs located in Doulat Pur situated at riverine area. Secretary Forest Department South Punjab, Mudasser Wahid Malik took notice of the matter as it came to limelight in the media. He constituted an enquiry committee which proved the crime in its finding report. As a result, the Forest Officer, Jam Haider and the Guard, Yasir Gabool were served termination order with the Range Officer was suspended from the duty until further order. The Secretary ordered the local Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to further hold inquiries to reach out depth of the matter. Moreover, the Deputy Commissioner suspended three Patwaris and a Qanuongo for facilitating to acquire the land to hold cultivation of the wheat crop. Two enquiry committees have been constituted under supervision of AC and DC of Alipur to fix the criminals involved into the illegal activity, it’s said.

PFA DISPOSES OF 1500 ADULTERATED MILK

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of about 1500 liter adulterated milk after holding picket in Kot Addu, official spokesman said.

The food safety team checked two vehicles carrying the milk during the blockade where the anamolies were unearthed. Overall Rs. 10000 were fined to owners of the vehicles.

DG PFA, Asim Javed said the traces of water and chemicals besides shortage of essential fats were discovered in the milk when got checked through lacto machine. He said the entire liquid was disposed of on the spot. He vowed that nobody would be allowed to play with lives of commoners. He said milk is essential product for the living being but some nefarious elements are out and least cared about health of the people. He termed the adulterated are in fact criminals of society.