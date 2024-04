ISLAMABAD - Min­istry of Federal Education and Professional Training has started implementa­tion of free food program in federal government ed­ucational institutions of Islamabad Capital Terri­tory.

According to details, in the first phase, around 40 primary schools will be provided mid-day meal this week.

However, in the first phase out of these 40 schools, free meals will be provided to the children in 20 schools of Tarnol and Nelore sectors.