Gold rate declines by Rs7,800 per tola to Rs240,900

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased further by Rs7,800 and was sold at Rs240,900 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.248,700 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs6,687 to Rs206,533 from Rs213,220 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs189,322 from Rs195,452, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs100 to Rs2,650 from Rs2,750 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs85.74 to Rs2,271.9 from Rs2,357.68. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $72 to $2,309 from $2,381.