Gong ceremony held at PSX to formally mark listing of MIIETF

KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) held a gong ceremony to formally mark the listing of the Mahaana Islamic Index Exchange Traded Fund (MIIETF) managed by Mahaana Wealth Limited (MWL). Akif Saeed, Chairman SECP, and Henrik Persson, Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan, graced the occasion as chief guests. The gong was struck by the chief guests amidst the presence of Muhammad Shamoon Tariq CFA, Co-Founder& CEO Mahaana Wealth Limited; Farrukh H. Khan, MD & CEO Pakistan Stock Exchange, and senior management of SECP, PSX & MWL.

MIIETF was listed on the Exchange with effect from March 11, 2024. The ETF aims to track the performance of Mahaana Islamic Index (MII30) whereby the Index is periodically rebalanced and reconstituted in order to provide long term appreciation and dividend yield to investors. The Index is designed to measure the performance of top 30 Shariah compliant companies selected from KMI All share index constituents based on the free float market capitalization, having at least average daily value traded of PKR 10 million in last 12 months. This is the second Islamic Equity ETF which will give Shariah conscious investors ability to invest in top 30 most liquid Shariah complaint companies through this ETF. JS Global Capital has been appointed the Authorised Participant and Market Maker of the ETF.

Welcoming the chief guests, Akif Saeed, Chairman SECP, Henrik Persson, Swedish Ambassador to Pakistan, and other guests at the occasion, Farrukh H. Khan, MD & CEO PSX, stated, “We welcome you all to Pakistan Stock Exchange at the gong ceremony to formally mark the listing of the Mahaana Islamic Index ETF. I would like to commend Mahaana Wealth Limited for spearheading this initiative and for their commitment to leveraging technology to democratise access to investment opportunities. As the first licensed digital investment advisor in Pakistan, Mahaana Wealth’s pioneering efforts are helping to reshape the investment landscape and contribute to the development of the digital economy.”

“This initiative actually meets three key strategic objectives of PSX to develop the capital markets. Firstly, to bring new products for investors; secondly, to use technology to make it easy for investors to access the capital markets, an area PSX is fully focused on; and, thirdly, to develop Islamic capital markets. So this really hits the sweet spot and I am sure this will be a very successful product Insha Allah”. He further stated, “I acknowledge the support of the SECP and congratulate Mahaana Wealth Limited, JS Global Capital as well as the teams at PSX for yet another innovative investment instrument made available for investors”.