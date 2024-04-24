Govt official reveals 126 cases of HIV AIDS positive in Badin

BADIN - A government official in a meeting has revealed that 126 cases of HIV AIDS positive are present in Badin. Free medicines are being given to the people affected by HIV-AIDS for life and also provide the facility of HIV tests for the rest of their family members. According to the details, the District AIDS Council meeting was held in Darbar Hall on Monday presided by Deputy Commissioner Badin, Abdul Fattah Hulio. The DC directed various departments and social organisations to create awareness about HIV AIDS among the masses so that every citizen is to be given information of the disease.

He said that all blood banks should fully follow the blood transfusion protocol and do not transfuse blood to the patients without conducting the HIV AIDS tests. He also issued directives to the head of the local organisations working on HIV to organise awareness seminars, walks and sessions on the troubles of HIV AIDS mainly in prisons, colleges, schools and other public places. The district administration will provide possible support at every step, he assured.

On this occasion, SSP Badin Shiraz Nazir said that HIV AIDS is a hazardous disease and awareness among masses about this disease is very indispensable to avoid it.

The meeting was also participated by Kashif Raza Mangi, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Rajesh Dilpat, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II, Dr Zaheeruddin Memon, District Health Officer, Abdul Ghaffar Chandio, District Jail Superintendent, Mir Akhtar Talpur, MS Civil Hospital, Dr Aftab, HIV Focal Person and other relevant officials and representatives of civil society