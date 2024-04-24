Govt to work closely with businessmen to address their grievances: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has reaffirmed the government’s resolve to work closely with the business community to address its grievances and facilitate its efforts in contributing to the country’s economic development.

The minister held a productive meeting with Naeem Mir, chairman Supreme Council All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran, yesterday. The meeting was also attended by Chairman FBR. The meeting served as a platform to discuss pertinent issues concerning the business community and economic policies. During the meeting, finance minister appreciated the valuable contributions of the business community towards the economic development of Pakistan. He emphasized the government’s commitment to address the concerns and promote the interests of traders and businessmen across the country. Minister Aurangzeb also highlighted the importance of encouraging the business community to register under the recently launched Tajir Dost App, designed specifically to support and facilitate the needs of the business community.

Naeem Mir conveyed the concerns and suggestions of the business community to finance minister, highlighting the challenges faced by traders and businessmen in Pakistan. He also appreciated the efforts of the government for creating a conducive business environment, streamlining taxation policies, and promoting investment opportunities to foster economic growth and prosperity. He further assured of the solidarity of the business community regarding their participation in the Tajir Dost App.

He underscored the significance of collaboration between the government and the private sector to formulate policies that promote entrepreneurship and business growth. Both sides engaged in a constructive dialogue on various issues, including taxation reforms, trade facilitation measures, and initiatives to promote small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Minister Aurangzeb reiterated the government’s commitment to implement policies that promote inclusive economic growth and empower the business community. The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to continue the dialogue and collaboration between the govt and the business community for the betterment of Pakistan’s economy.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed Ms Kanni Wignaraja, Assistant Secretary General, Assistant Administrator and Director of Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, along with the Country Representative of UNDP in Pakistan. The meeting served as a platform to discuss collaboration between the government of Pakistan and UNDP in addressing key developmental challenges and promoting sustainable development.

The minister expressed sincere appreciation to Ms Kanni Wignaraja and the UNDP Pakistan Country Office team for their unwavering support to Pakistan, particularly during critical times such as the 2022 floods. He also expressed appreciation for UNDP’s support in mobilizing national and international expertise for inclusive and innovative development financing for Pakistan.

The minister further highlighted the government of Pakistan’s focus on implementing policy reforms to unleash the country’s growth potential. The minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to engaging with UNDP in a constructive manner to achieve shared goals of reducing poverty, increasing prosperity, and promoting sustainable development. Furthermore, Minister Aurangzeb shared that Pakistan has initiated discussions with the IMF for an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to support the government’s economic reform agenda. In her remarks, Ms. Kanni Wignaraja commended Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable development and expressed UNDP’s dedication to supporting Pakistan’s efforts in achieving its development goals. She emphasized the importance of continued collaboration and partnership between Pakistan and UNDP to address the challenges and opportunities for sustainable development in the region.

Ms. Kanni Wignaraja also presented to the minister a copy of the recently launched report of UNDP titled “Doing Digital for Development,” tailored specifically for Pakistan, highlighting the critical role of digital technologies in advancing development initiatives within the country. In the end, both sides reaffirmed their commitment for continued collaboration and partnership to address the challenges faced by Pakistan and to achieve sustainable development goals. In other development, Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with the Board of Directors of Albaraka Bank Pakistan Ltd and all foreign shareholders to discuss the future economic and financial outlook of Pakistan. The meeting provided a platform for constructive dialogue and collaboration to chart a course for Pakistan’s economic growth and stability.