Govt urged to take action to tackle religious intolerance

PESHAWAR - Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) on Tuesday urged the government to make concert ef­forts to curb religious intolerance and introduce sub­stantial measures to uphold equality of rights and cit­izenship.

The centre organised a conference on “Strength­ening Democracy: Delivering on pledges regarding human rights” wherein human rights defenders and representatives from political parties were present.

Peter Jacob, Dr Khadim Hussain of Awami Nation­al Party, Bishop Earnest Jacob, Aasiya Jehangir the Former minister of social welfare, former MPA Wazir Zada, Dr Sawera Parkash of Pakistan People’s Party, Shakeel Waheed Ullah of Qaumi Wattan Party, Jour­nalists Mehmood Jan Babar and Muhammad Faheem, Dr Nadeem of PTI, Suneel Malik, Augustine Jacob and Nasir William were among the speakers.

Speaking on the occasion, Peter Jacob, the execu­tive director of the Centre for Social Justice observed that discrimination rooted in religion fuels hatred and violence against minority groups, with perpetra­tors often misinterpreting the religion to justify hate crimes.

He underscored that the establishment of an in­quiry commission was imperative to identify factors and hold those actors accountable for inciting vio­lence and misusing blasphemy laws.

A representative of the Awami National Party, Kha­dim Hussain highlighted systemic barriers hindering the equality of human rights for citizens including disparities in citizenship status, unequal distribution of resource allocation, poor governance, terrorism, and religious intolerance.

He highlighted that the entrenched discrimination within governance structures perpetuates divisive attitudes based on religious, ethnic, racial, linguistic, and gender identities.

Bishop Earnest Jacob underscored that the politi­cal parties ought to prioritize fulfilling their pledges to the electorate made in the election manifesto, and take concrete actions to address human rights issues religious minorities face.

A representative of the Pakistan People’s Party, Dr Sawera Parkash encouraged citizens to collectively raise their voices against human rights violation tar­geting minorities.