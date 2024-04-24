Govt urged to take action to tackle religious intolerance

PESHAWAR - Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) on Tuesday urged the government to make concert efforts to curb religious intolerance and introduce substantial measures to uphold equality of rights and citizenship.
The centre organised a conference on “Strengthening Democracy: Delivering on pledges regarding human rights” wherein human rights defenders and representatives from political parties were present.
Peter Jacob, Dr Khadim Hussain of Awami National Party, Bishop Earnest Jacob, Aasiya Jehangir the Former minister of social welfare, former MPA Wazir Zada, Dr Sawera Parkash of Pakistan People’s Party, Shakeel Waheed Ullah of Qaumi Wattan Party, Journalists Mehmood Jan Babar and Muhammad Faheem, Dr Nadeem of PTI, Suneel Malik, Augustine Jacob and Nasir William were among the speakers.
Speaking on the occasion, Peter Jacob, the executive director of the Centre for Social Justice observed that discrimination rooted in religion fuels hatred and violence against minority groups, with perpetrators often misinterpreting the religion to justify hate crimes.
He underscored that the establishment of an inquiry commission was imperative to identify factors and hold those actors accountable for inciting violence and misusing blasphemy laws.
A representative of the Awami National Party, Khadim Hussain highlighted systemic barriers hindering the equality of human rights for citizens including disparities in citizenship status, unequal distribution of resource allocation, poor governance, terrorism, and religious intolerance.
He highlighted that the entrenched discrimination within governance structures perpetuates divisive attitudes based on religious, ethnic, racial, linguistic, and gender identities.
Bishop Earnest Jacob underscored that the political parties ought to prioritize fulfilling their pledges to the electorate made in the election manifesto, and take concrete actions to address human rights issues religious minorities face.
A representative of the Pakistan People’s Party, Dr Sawera Parkash encouraged citizens to collectively raise their voices against human rights violation targeting minorities.