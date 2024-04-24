Holding int’l cricket events in KP discussed

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan on Tuesday, called on by Rashid Latif, a member of Pakistan’s squad in the 1992 Cricket World Cup and world-renowned player and former international player Wajahatullah Wasti here at Peshawar.
MPA Abdul Muneem Khan, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir and other officers of the department were also present during the meeting.
On the occasion, various proposals regarding the organisation of international cricket events in the province were discussed while the delegates apprised the advisor regarding their desire for arranging Pakhtunkhwa Supper League in the province wherein national and international players will participate.
In this regard, the Sports Advisor told them that a reasonable proposal regarding organisation of the said event should be presented to him, which will be reviewed in detail from every aspect and a final decision will be taken in this regard. He expressed determination that leagues will also be played for the promotion of cricket in the province and our effort is to play international cricket here as soon as possible.
He said that with taking charge of the portfolio he is struggling to complete all arrangements for international cricket in the province. Similarly, he has been issued instructions that construction work of Arbab Niaz Stadium should be completed as soon as possible to make it conform to international standards.
He further said that we want to send a message to the whole world that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are peaceful, hospitable and a reflection of positive activities in the society and through these healthy activities we can give a positive image of the province to the outside world.
Syed Fakhr Jahan said that provision of sports infrastructure and a better environment to players in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first priority and we are making fruitful efforts for the promotion of sports here.