Holding int’l cricket events in KP discussed

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Chief Minis­ter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Af­fairs Syed Fakhar Jahan on Tuesday, called on by Rashid Latif, a member of Pakistan’s squad in the 1992 Cricket World Cup and world-renowned player and former inter­national player Wajahat­ullah Wasti here at Pe­shawar.

MPA Abdul Muneem Khan, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir and other officers of the de­partment were also pres­ent during the meeting.

On the occasion, vari­ous proposals regarding the organisation of inter­national cricket events in the province were dis­cussed while the dele­gates apprised the advi­sor regarding their desire for arranging Pakhtunkh­wa Supper League in the province wherein nation­al and international play­ers will participate.

In this regard, the Sports Advisor told them that a reasonable pro­posal regarding organi­sation of the said event should be presented to him, which will be re­viewed in detail from every aspect and a fi­nal decision will be tak­en in this regard. He ex­pressed determination that leagues will also be played for the promotion of cricket in the prov­ince and our effort is to play international cricket here as soon as possible.

He said that with taking charge of the portfolio he is struggling to complete all arrangements for in­ternational cricket in the province. Similarly, he has been issued instruc­tions that construction work of Arbab Niaz Sta­dium should be complet­ed as soon as possible to make it conform to inter­national standards.

He further said that we want to send a message to the whole world that the people of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa are peace­ful, hospitable and a reflection of positive ac­tivities in the society and through these healthy ac­tivities we can give a pos­itive image of the prov­ince to the outside world.

Syed Fakhr Jahan said that provision of sports infrastructure and a better environment to players in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa is the first pri­ority and we are mak­ing fruitful efforts for the promotion of sports here.