IGP lauds Kasur police for arresting husband who chopped ear, nose of wife

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar lauded DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz and the police team for arresting the accused who cut off the nose and ears of his wife along with his accomplice in Phoolnagar Kasur. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, priority measures are being taken to prevent gender-based crimes under the Never Again campaign. The brutal accused who cut the wife’s nose will be punished by completing legal proceedings soon. DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz said that the police immediately registered a case as soon as the police got the information about woman’s nose and ear were cut off by husband in phoolnagar area of the Kasur, The victim woman was immediately shifted to the hospital while the police team took immediate action and arrested two accused including the main accused husband Latif, Raids are continue for the arrest of third female accused. DPO Kasur said that on the instructions of IG Punjab, DSP Patoki visited the victim’s house, inquired about her health and assured that justice would be provided to her.on priority basis.