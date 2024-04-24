IHC judges stand united against meddling in judicial matters

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday held a full court meeting to deliberate and finalize the proposals to submit the same to the Supreme Court in a matter related to the alleged interference in judicial functions and unanimously decided to give institutional response in case of any such meddling in future. Sources said that participants of the IHC Full Court took the decision to give a unanimous response to any interference in judicial affairs in future.

They also decided to send all the proposals to the Supreme Court unanimously and there was no disagreement on the proposal of any judge in the full court. The sources also said that the IHC judges further decided that the agreed draft proposals would be sent to the Supreme Court before the scheduled date. The IHC Chief Justice had convened the meeting of the Full Court in the Conference Room of the high court to deliberate upon the proposals to end the alleged interference of the agencies. All the eight judges of IHC attended the meeting. However, the Registrar of IHC did not participate in it.

The Full Court meeting was held to discuss and consider “how best to protect independence of the judiciary” and to “put in place a mechanism to affix liability for those who undermine such independence and clarity for the benefit of individual judges the course they must take when they find themselves at the receiving end of interference and/or intimidation by members of the executive”, in the light of directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan passed in Order dated 03.04.2024 in a suo moto case.

Earlier, the six IHC judges had written a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the alleged “interference” and “intimidation” by the “operatives of intelligence agencies.” The IHC judges including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz Tuesday wrote the letter to SJC seeking guidance on the interference of intelligent agencies in judicial functions.