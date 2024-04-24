IHC reserves decision on cases against Sheikh Rashid over same allegation

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday reserved the decision on multiple cases filed on the same charge against Awami Muslim League (AML) head and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for using foul language.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri of Islamabad High Court heard the case. Sheikh Rashid appeared in the court along with his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq and Sardar Shehbaz.

On this occasion, state counsel Malik Abdul Rehman and police lawyer Kazim Adalat also appeared in the court.

The judge inquired whether the police had submitted the report it had been asked to produce in court. The state counsel told the court that the report had been submitted to the court.

The court asked whether words of Billo Rani were mentioned in the FIR? On court order, the state counsel read the FIR registered with Mochko police station.

The court asked who was the plaintiff in the case and added, "There are no Billo Rani like words in the FIR.