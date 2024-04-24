Implementation of revised Roti, Naan rates being ensured: DC

SIALKOT - On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, checking is going on to implement the revised prices of Roti and Naan across the district.

Since April 14, 1052 inspections have been conducted, while 278 profiteers have been fined Rs. 1,183,500 for charging more than the fixed price. While 6 cases were also registered against the profiteers in different police stations. These details were told by the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain. He said that Assistant Commissioners and Price Magistrates are constantly monitoring the ‘tandoors’ in all the four tehsils. The DC said that 25 people were detained during the crackdown against those who received more than the fixed price of Roti and Naan, while 11 shops were also sealed.

MASTER PLANNING BEING DONE KEEPING IN MIND 20-YEAR NEEDS:

DC Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that master planning is being done keeping in mind the 20-year needs of Sialkot district under the Land Use Classification Law of the Punjab Government. In this regard, the proposed site development structure plan will be carefully reviewed as per the policy guidelines of the Local Government Department, Punjab and the consultant hired by the project management unit is directed to include the considerations and recommendations presented by the client department district administration and stakeholders so that such a document can be prepared which will help in the economic, commercial and industrial development of Sialkot. He stated this while addressing a meeting held to review the proposed site development structure plan.