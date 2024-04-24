Initiative on emerging skills launched

ISLAMABAD - Innovista Rawal, a dynamic coworking space, has unveiled its mission to transform Pakistan’s work­space landscape at a gathering held at Jacaranda Family Club, Phase 2, DHA Islamabad-Rawalpindi. The event drew freelancers, tech enthusiasts, and business leaders eager to explore future technolo­gies, earning prospects and strategies for business expansion, informed DHA spokesman on Tuesday. Keynote speaker, esteemed social influencer Hisham Sarwar, renowned for his impactful ‘Free Internet-Based Trainings’ initiative since 2016, shared valu­able insights on emerging skill sets crucial for youth empowerment, he added. Innovista Rawal’s com­mitment to nurturing talent through collaborative workspaces and online skill development programs took centre stage, with a clear aim to fuel economic growth and foster forward-thinking solutions for Pakistan’s evolving workforce. He said that operat­ing effectively across online and offline platforms, Innovista provides skill development opportunities and physical office spaces in key cities nationwide.