Initiative on emerging skills launched

ISLAMABAD - Innovista Rawal, a dynamic coworking space, has unveiled its mission to transform Pakistan’s workspace landscape at a gathering held at Jacaranda Family Club, Phase 2, DHA Islamabad-Rawalpindi. The event drew freelancers, tech enthusiasts, and business leaders eager to explore future technologies, earning prospects and strategies for business expansion, informed DHA spokesman on Tuesday. Keynote speaker, esteemed social influencer Hisham Sarwar, renowned for his impactful ‘Free Internet-Based Trainings’ initiative since 2016, shared valuable insights on emerging skill sets crucial for youth empowerment, he added. Innovista Rawal’s commitment to nurturing talent through collaborative workspaces and online skill development programs took centre stage, with a clear aim to fuel economic growth and foster forward-thinking solutions for Pakistan’s evolving workforce. He said that operating effectively across online and offline platforms, Innovista provides skill development opportunities and physical office spaces in key cities nationwide.