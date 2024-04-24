Iran president pledges to boost ties with Pakistan

Dr Raisi meets Punjab, Sindh leaders n Visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum in Lahore, Quaid’s Mazar in Karachi n Punjab will welcome Iran’s investment in livestock sector: CM Maryam n CM Murad calls for Pak-Iran cooperation to fight terrorism, illegal trade, climate change.

LAHORE/KARACHI - Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that Pakistan and Iran enjoy deep-rooted historical, religious, cultural and civilizational ties and both countries were keen to develop centers of arts and learning besides promotion of arts and sciences.

Addressing the students and faculty at the historic Government College University (GCU) during his visit, he said it was need of the hour to pay special attention to arts, sciences and technology in order to shine among the comity of nations.

President Raisi said that our universities were centers of learning and research and a comprehensive strategy in the education sector may pay dividends. On Allama Iqbal, the Iranian President said the poetry of poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal enjoys special acceptance in Iran. He said Pakistan and Iran maintain the same stance on the issue of Palestine issue. Dr Raisi said Iran would further enhance its cooperation with Pakistan in the energy and other sectors.

The Iranian President thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the cordial hospitality during his visit. In her address, Vice Chancellor GCU Prof Dr Shazia Bashir welcomed the Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to the corridors of historic Government College. She said Pakistan and Iran could open up new vistas of progress and development through bilateral cooperation in education sector.

The President of Iran Dr. Ebrahim Raisi reached Karachi along with his delegations on the last leg of his tour of Pakistan. The visiting President was accorded warm welcome at the airport by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other dignitaries. Later, the Iranian President visited Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi.

The visiting dignitary laid floral wreath at the Mazar, offered fateha and paid tribute to the great leader of Pakistan for his leadership skills.

Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi visited the mausoleum of national poet Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore. He laid floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered fateha. During his address, President Ebrahim Raisi underscored the pivotal role of Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s poetry as a bridge in fostering bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

He said both countries enjoy strong brotherly relations, which will be strengthened in future. The President also commended Pakistan’s principled stance on the situation in Gaza.

Khateeb of the historical Badshahi Mosque, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad offered special prayers for the enhancement of Pak-Iran relations and for the well-being of Muslims in Gaza. Later, the President penned his admiration for Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s literary legacy in the visitors’ book. He also received a briefing on the ongoing restoration efforts at Lahore’s historical sites, particularly within the Old Walled City.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and First Lady Jamila Alamul Huda in Governor’s House on Tuesday. “We want to take Pak-Iran bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture and industry to new heights. The history of Pakistan-Iran friendship spans over decades”, said the chief minister in her meeting with the Iranian president.

The chief minister said that Punjab had excellent investment opportunities in the environment- friendly green energy sector and the Punjab government was willing to work with Iran on economic projects to eradicate poverty. “We will also welcome Iran’s investment in Punjab’s value-added livestock market. Both countries can earn a lot of foreign exchange by establishing FMD zones to export halal meat”, she further stated.

Earlier, the chief minister warmly welcomed the Iranian President and other members of his delegation on their visit to Lahore. A lunch was also hosted in their honor, where the Iranian guests were entertained with the traditional food.

Madam chief minister thanked Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and First Lady Jamila Alamul Huda for their visit to Lahore. She also congratulated them on the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the people of Iran.

The Iranian President and the First Lady thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the warm welcome.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman, Minister for Secondary Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Minister for Food Bilal Yasin, Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafey Hussain, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Iranian Consul General in Lahore Mehran Mawahid Far and other relevant officers attended the meetings.

Also, on arrival at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, CM Maryam Nawaz warmly welcomed Iranian President Syed Ibrahim Raisi at Allama Iqbal Airport on reaching Lahore with his delegation. She also welcomed other guests in the President’s delegation on their arrival in Lahore.

Federal Minister- in-waiting Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb accompanied the Chief Minister. Senator Pervez Rasheed, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman, Provincial Minister for Secondary Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yasin, Provincial Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafey Hussain, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Iranian Consul General in Lahore Mehran Mawahid Far and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah remarked on the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Iran, highlighting the significance of commencing the journey of regional development from the land of Sindh. He expressed these sentiments during a grand and dignified ceremony held at the Chief Minister House to welcome the esteemed Iranian President, HE Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi. Shah emphasised the honour he felt in welcoming President Raisi, a longstanding friend and benefactor of Pakistan. Acknowledging the historical relations between the two nations, Shah extended warm regards from the people of Sindh to President Raisi and his accompanying delegation. He emphasized the deep-rooted religious, academic, cultural, and economic bonds between Pakistan and Iran, which have strengthened over time. Shah underscored the pivotal roles played by leaders such as Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in nurturing the ties between Pakistan and Iran. He also lauded President Asif Ali Zardari’s consistent support for Iran and emphasized the importance of Pakistan Peoples Party’s efforts in highlighting the significance of Pakistan-Iran friendship. Furthermore, Syed Murad Ali Shah stressed the necessity for regional progress through collaboration among all nations, emphasising the crucial need for cooperation in addressing issues like terrorism, illegal trade, climate change, and the escalating injustices in Palestine and Kashmir. He urged unity among Muslims to support their Palestinian brethren in their time of need. Regarding the Kashmir and Palestine issues, Shah reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm stance on advocating for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and resolving the plight of oppressed Kashmiris in accordance with United Nations resolutions. Expressing gratitude for Iran’s unwavering support, Shah emphasized the importance of enhancing relations between the two countries. He assured President Raisi of Sindh’s commitment to strengthening educational, cultural, social, and economic ties with Iran, as well as creating a conducive environment for trade and investment. Murad Shah concluded by inviting Iranian brothers and sisters to explore investment opportunities in Sindh, emphasizing the region’s safe and attractive investment climate. He expressed hope that the journey of regional progress would commence from the soil of Sindh. In a heartfelt message conveyed in Persian, Shah assured President Raisi that the hearts and minds of the Pakistani people would always remain open to him. The ceremony at the Chief Minister House was attended by over 900 distinguished guests, including provincial ministers, chief secretary, IG police, provincial secretaries, educationists, experts from various fields, prominent industrialists, and members of civil society. President Raisi delivered a historic address at the event, marking a significant moment in the Pakistan-Iran relationship.