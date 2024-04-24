IRD delegation calls on KP health minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minis­ter for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah held a meeting with a delegation from the IRD and Evidence Action.

The delegation, led by for­mer member provincial as­sembly and Policy Advisor Sumaira Shams, briefed on the Deworming Programme. The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam, Senior Programme Advisor Qadeer Baig, and oth­er relevant officials.

On the occasion, the Health Minister highlighted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment will make every ef­fort to control the challenge/threats of intestinal worms in children of school-going age over the next 3 years.

It was further disclosed in the meeting that approxi­mately 12 million children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have al­ready been administered de­worming medicine, and an ef­fective and safe medication will be provided to over 8 mil­lion children annually over the next 3 years.

The minister was informed that the target has been set to protect over 8.2 million chil­dren aged 5 to 14 years from intestinal worms in all 22 dis­tricts of the province. This tar­get includes children from all private and government schools including madaris. To achieve this target, more than 73 thousand teachers and med­ical staff are being mobilised.