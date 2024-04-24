IRD delegation calls on KP health minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah held a meeting with a delegation from the IRD and Evidence Action.
The delegation, led by former member provincial assembly and Policy Advisor Sumaira Shams, briefed on the Deworming Programme. The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam, Senior Programme Advisor Qadeer Baig, and other relevant officials.
On the occasion, the Health Minister highlighted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will make every effort to control the challenge/threats of intestinal worms in children of school-going age over the next 3 years.
It was further disclosed in the meeting that approximately 12 million children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already been administered deworming medicine, and an effective and safe medication will be provided to over 8 million children annually over the next 3 years.
The minister was informed that the target has been set to protect over 8.2 million children aged 5 to 14 years from intestinal worms in all 22 districts of the province. This target includes children from all private and government schools including madaris. To achieve this target, more than 73 thousand teachers and medical staff are being mobilised.