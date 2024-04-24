Japanese delegation meets Islamabad IGP

ISLAMABAD - Director Gen­eral Counter Terrorism Japan Kotaru Otsuki on Tuesday visited the Central Police Office Islamabad along with a delegation of the Japanese Embassy, and met with Inspector Gener­al of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, a public rela­tions officer said. He said that the Japanese Embassy delegation discussed vari­ous security issues with the IGP and was briefed about the measures taken by the Islamabad Capital Police to maintain fool­proof security. On this oc­casion, the AIG Operations and other senior police officers were also pres­ent. During the meeting, the IGP Islamabad briefed the delegation on the steps taken for the protection of Japanese citizens in Paki­stan. He emphasized that the security of foreign ambassadors and delega­tions in the federal capital is among the top priorities of Islamabad Police.