Japanese delegation meets Islamabad IGP

ISLAMABAD - Director General Counter Terrorism Japan Kotaru Otsuki on Tuesday visited the Central Police Office Islamabad along with a delegation of the Japanese Embassy, and met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, a public relations officer said. He said that the Japanese Embassy delegation discussed various security issues with the IGP and was briefed about the measures taken by the Islamabad Capital Police to maintain foolproof security. On this occasion, the AIG Operations and other senior police officers were also present. During the meeting, the IGP Islamabad briefed the delegation on the steps taken for the protection of Japanese citizens in Pakistan. He emphasized that the security of foreign ambassadors and delegations in the federal capital is among the top priorities of Islamabad Police.