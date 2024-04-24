KP govt assures full support to NCRC

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will provide full support to the National Commission for Child Rights (NCRC) to facilitate the process of registration of chil­dren and its awareness.

The complete coordination between the concerned institutions will be continued in this regard. Regis­tration of children at birth is a very crucial process. Chairperson National Commission for Children’s Rights Ayesha Raza Farooq participated in a meeting organised on children’s birth registration along with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary in Peshawar on Tuesday.

In the meeting, various feasible suggestions were considered regarding increasing the rate of registra­tion at the time of birth of children.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that to fa­cilitate the process of registration of children at the time of birth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they will en­sure implementation of all feasible suggestions, and will fully cooperate with the NCRC to protect the rights of children. He also emphasised on the need to create more awareness regarding the registration and rights of children in this regard.

He further said that the provincial government will continue regular monitoring along with full coopera­tion in this regard. The meeting also considered var­ious recommendations to ensure registration of chil­dren at the time of birth.

Various proposals regarding making the process of registration of children at the time of birth easier at the provincial level were discussed in detail.

On the occasion, Ayesha Raza said that the registra­tion rate of children in Pakistan is very low. We are working with the government to further improve the registration process. She further said that the rate of registration of children at birth in Pakistan is low as compared to other countries. NCRC is working close­ly with the federal and provincial governments to fa­cilitate the process of child registration.

Secretary Social Welfare, Secretary Local Govern­ment, Secretary Health, Secretary Education, NAD­RA, UNICEF representatives and other officers also participated in the meeting.