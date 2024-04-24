Wednesday, April 24, 2024
‘KP govt to reconsider media influencers project’

APP
April 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to reconsider the so­cial media influencers project closed by the caretaker govern­ment that involved more than 1,000 social media influencers.

According to the details, KP Advisor for Information Barris­ter Saif said this while talking to media regarding re-evaluat­ing the social media influencers project again. He said that the provincial government had de­cided to clear the dues and re­view the social media influenc­ers project again. 

The advisor said that trained social media influencers would be adjusted in different fields. 

The provincial government had recruited the social media influencers to stay connected to the people, he added.

