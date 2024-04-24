KP minister lauds issuance of scholarships by Chinese universities

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Minister for Higher Educa­tion, Meena Khan Afridi has praised the issuance of scholarships by the Chinese universities for Pakistani stu­dents, particularly those from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed the desire to cooper­ate with the Chinese government in the field of education to ensure that Pakistani students receive higher ed­ucation and contribute to the nation.

Afridi shared these views on Tues­day during his visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural centre in Peshawar. During his visit, the provincial minis­ter toured various galleries at China Window, signed the friendship wall, and registered his comments in the visitor’s book.

Talking to the media persons, Afridi mentioned that students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are interested in study­ing at Chinese universities.

However, due to financial con­straints, many are unable to fulfil this wish. He urged Chinese universities to offer more scholarships to students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that the provincial government is pre­pared to cooperate fully in the educa­tion sector to facilitate.

Afridi emphasised the ideal friend­ship between Pakistan and China and highlighted the importance of tech­nology transfer in strengthening this bond. He expressed confidence that the China-Pakistan Economic Corri­dor (CPEC) would play a significant role in this technology transfer.

Afridi commended the Chinese Cul­tural Centre in Peshawar as a sym­bol of Pakistan-China friendship and appreciated its efforts to promote friendship between the two nations.

He particularly appreciated the Chi­nese language teaching programme at China Window.