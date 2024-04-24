KPRA assured cooperation from irrigation, mines depts

PESHAWAR - Secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Department and Mines and Minerals Departments have an­nounced to extend full support and cooperation to KPRA in ensuring tax compliance.

Director General KPRA Fouzia Iqbal and her team on Tuesday visited the offices of the Secretary Irrigation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tahir Orakzai and Secretary Mines and Minerals Development Department Mutahir Zeb and had detailed meetings with the teams of both the departments.

The DG KPRA briefed the offi­cials about the sales tax on servic­es and thanked them for taking out time to listen to her team. She point­ed out the areas where the KPRA team needed support and coopera­tion from both departments and re­quested data sharing and tax com­pliance in projects executed by both departments.

The DG KPRA told Secretary Mines and Minerals that KPRA would need data of leaseholders and full compliance of sales tax on services in royalties and contracting of heavy machinery. She further in­formed that the exemption to erst­while FATA and PATA has expired on October 31, 2023 and there is no ex­emption from sales tax on services to FATA and PATA after that.

“We assure full support and coop­eration to the team of KPRA as we own KPRA,” Mutahir Zeb said and directed his staff to provide lease­holders data to the KPRA team and ensure that tax is being paid from all projects.

Tahir Orakzai, who has served as DG KPRA, welcomed the KPRA team and assured them of full sup­port from his side and the officials of the Irrigation Department. “It is a pleasure for me to see that KPRA is expanding and thriving,” he said adding that he and his team will be available for any support to KPRA and will make sure of complete tax compliance once his department resumes work on projects after re­lease of funds from Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Finance Department.

The DG KPRA informed the secre­tary that mostly due to the misclas­sification of taxes the KPRA sales tax on services is submitted in the fed­eral government’s accounts which needs to be controlled.