Man arrested over grabbing land through fake stamp paper

SARGODHA - Anti-corruption Sargodha on Tuesday arrested an accused who had tried to grab the land of a citizen by issuing fake stamp paper. According spokesperson of Anti-corruption, a case was registered on the request of Mohammad Afzal, resident of Salaar Sargodha district, in which he alleged that the accused Qaiser Hussain with connivance of Rabnawaz and other accused prepared a fake stamp paper to grab 7 kanals and 6 marla land which was investigated by Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha. During the investigation, the fake stamp paper was checked through the Punjab Forensic Science Agency, in which signature and thumb impression were proved fake. The Regional Director ordered to arrest the accused. On which the Anti-Corruption Sargodha team raided and arrested the accused Qaiser Hussain. Raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused.