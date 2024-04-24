Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Mirpurkhas to observe World Immunisation Week

Staff Reporter
April 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS   -   Mirpurkhas district will observe World Immunisation Week from April 24 to 30, aimed at strengthening global efforts to protect the children from dangerous diseases. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Jairam Das said that district will celebrate World Immunisation Week from April 24 to 30, aiming to promote global efforts for protecting children from various dangerous diseases. He urged parents to ensure their children receiving immunisations during this week, to safeguard them from different diseases.

Staff Reporter

