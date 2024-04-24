Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Morgah Club annual flower show arranged

Our Staff Reporter
April 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -  The 75th Annual Flower Show of Morgah Club, Attock Oil Group of Companies, was held on Tuesday at Morgah Club. Shuaib. A. Malik, Group Chief Executive, Attock Oil Group of Companies and Chairman ARL was the chief guest on the occasion. The chief guest, while addressing the participants appreciated the flower exhibits and the beautiful gardens. He congratulated all the prize winners especially the gardeners and organizers for holding such a colourful event.

Earlier, M. Adil Khattak, President, Morgah Club & Chief Executive Officer, Attock Refinery Limited (ARL), said that while Attock Group is committed to achieve excellence in its core business, we also lay special emphasis on the environment and Corporate Social Responsibility.

In its pursuit we are providing potable water and health care to the surrounding communities and planting of 10-12 thousand tree saplings every year. Besides this in 2019 The Attock Oil Company (AOC) established Attock Institute of Horticulture (AIH) for training of the gardeners and interested individuals of the area.

Our Staff Reporter

