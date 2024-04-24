Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Naanbais reluctant to sale naan, bread at reduced price in Hyderabad

Our Staff Reporter
April 24, 2024
HYDERABAD  -   Despite deputy commissioner Hyderabad’s notification issued about reduction in price of wheat flour, bread was being sold at Rs30 in Hyderabad.

According to a report, people of Hyderabad reacting to the increased price of Naan and Roti have demanded to fix the price of bread at Rs20. 

They said that as per announcement of chief minister Punjab, per bread was being sold at Rs16 but in Hyderabad due to monopoly of Tandoor mafia it was being sold at Rs30 to Rs35 despite the notification issued by the DC for selling wheat flour at Rs108 per kg.

