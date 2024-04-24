Old man gunned down by dacoits in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - A 64-year-old former government officer was shot dead allegedly by unknown dacoits at his house located in Bahria Town Phase 8 here on Tuesday, sources informed. The body was moved to the DHQ Hospital by Rawat police along with Rescue 1122 team for autopsy where the deceased was identified Afsar, who was retired from Ministry of Defense, they said. A case against unknown killers has been registered by the police while further investigation was on. According to the sources, Afsar was present at his house number 686 in Street 17 of E Sector of Bahria Town Phase 8 when unknown culprits stormed into his house and opened fire at him. After committing the crime, the killers managed to flee from the scene. A heavy contingent of police rushed to crime scene upon getting information and collected evidence besides obtaining CCTV footage to trace out the killers.