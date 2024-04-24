Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Pakistan keen to enhance cooperation with Australia: PM

Web Desk
10:11 AM | April 24, 2024
National

High Commissioner of Australia Neil Hawkins paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Talking to him, the Prime Minister said both Pakistan and Australia enjoy friendly and cordial ties.

He expressed satisfaction on the current state of bilateral relations and said Pakistan is keen to enhance cooperation with Australia in agriculture, livestock, and mining sectors.

He also invited Australian companies and experts to share their expertise and best practices with Pakistani counterparts.

The High Commissioner reaffirmed the desire of the Australian side to strengthen its ties with Pakistan.

