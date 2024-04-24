Wednesday, April 24, 2024
“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” –Martin Luther King Jr.

The Arab Spring, which began in late 2010, was a series of pro-democracy uprisings and protests across several Arab countries, including Tunisia, Egypt, Libya, Syria, and Bahrain. Sparked by discontent with authoritarian rule, corruption, and socioeconomic inequality, these movements aimed to bring about political reform, social justice, and greater freedoms. The Arab Spring’s significance lies in its role in toppling entrenched regimes, inspiring hope for democratic change, and highlighting the power of grassroots activism and social media in mobilising populations. Though outcomes varied across countries, the Arab Spring continues to influence political discourse, activism, and governance in the region today.

