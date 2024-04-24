Wednesday, April 24, 2024
PILDAT team visits KPCVE

April 24, 2024
PESHAWAR   -  Ahmad Bilal Mahboob, President Pa­kistan Institute of Legislative Devel­opment and Transparency (PILDAT), led a representative delegation on a visit to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE).

The delegation met with Dr Ayaz, Chief Coordinator of the Centre and Director General Dr Qasim. At the meeting, there was an exchange of views on bilateral matters. Director General of the Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, Dr Qasim, CVE Manager Dr Irfan, and other officials were also present. An introductory session was held with the delegation, during which discus­sions on bilateral matters took place. The purpose of the meeting was to understand the background of the establishment of the Centre of Ex­cellence on Countering Violent Ex­tremism in the province and to pre­pare for homework guidance on the establishment of such centres in other provinces.

Dr Ayaz and Dr Qasim briefed the delegation on the establish­ment, functions and current per­formance of the institution.

