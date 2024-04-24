PM comes down hard on FBR, suspends officials

Shehbaz Sharif says CPEC-II an opportunity for private sectors n Seeks UK’s support to promote higher education n Invites Australian companies to share expertise with Pakistani entrepreneurs.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday expressed displeasure over the working of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) causing delay in tax cases. The PM also ordered to suspend the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue FBR Islamabad and other concerned officers and ordered an inquiry against them.

In an official statement issued yesterday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said hundreds of billions of national treasury is subject to legal disputes. He categorically stated that he will not accept any kind of carelessness and negligence in this regard. The prime minister said he is personally monitoring reforms in the tax system as per the promise made to the people. He emphasised the need for working tirelessly to save every penny of the country and increase the revenue. It may be recalled that prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in his last week meetings took strong exception to such delays and directed FBR to expedite the pending cases of stay orders before court of law.

‘CPEC-II’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPECII) offered an opportunity to the private sectors of both countries to form joint ventures. He underscored that CPEC had contributed to Pakistan’s socio-economic development as well as the progress and prosperity of the peoples of two countries. He hoped that the Phase-II of CPEC would result in more industrial, scientific and green development in the country. Talking to a high level delegation of the Chinese International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), led by its Chairman Luo Zhaohui which called on him, the prime minister said China was Pakistan’s most trusted friend and appreciated its steadfast support to Pakistan.

Acknowledging CIDCA’s pivotal role in bolstering Pakistan’s economic development, the prime minister specifically commended CIDCA for its vital support during the 2022 floods and for its relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in Pakistan. Earlier, he also witnessed the signing ceremony of four Memorandums of Understanding focusing on flood rehabilitation, information and communication technologies, Juncao Technology, China- Pakistan Development Cooperation Planning (2024-2028) alongside a Letter of Exchange on the establishment of a First Aid Centre in Balochistan, and Protocol on Cooperation in Human Resources Development under the Global Development Initiative. The agreements signify the deepening cooperation between Pakistan and China across various sectors, a PM Office news release said.

Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, federal ministers for Foreign Affairs, Economic Affairs, Finance, Interior and Planning & Development, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and senior officials attended the meeting.

‘HIGHER EDUCATION’

Also, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed the government’s desire for working together with the United Kingdom to promote higher education and improve quality of education in Pakistan. The desire was expressed during a meeting with the delegation of representatives from leading UK universities here at the PM House. The delegation was led by UK’s International Education Champion Sir Steve Smith. The prime minister welcomed the delegation and emphasized the importance of promoting quality education, saying that it was the top priority of the government. He expressed his commitment to ensuring that every child had access to education, and that the Federal Government was working with the provincial governments to achieve that goal.

The prime minister said as Punjab chief minister he had established the Education Endowment Fund in the province, and a similar initiative would also be taken at the federal level.

He said the government was taking steps on emergency basis for the development of the education sector. The prime minister, praising the UK’s support for Pakistan’s education sector, expressed his desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of education and trade. He highlighted that the launch of degree programmes in the universities of Pakistan and the UK on reciprocal basis was a welcome step.

The modern education, especially science and technology, was guarantee of development of any nation, he added. PM Shehbaz underscored that the bilateral relations with UK spanned over decades which were further strengthening with the passage of time. He emphasized that there should be collaboration in the fields of research and technology in the universities of the two countries. He further said Pakistan wanted to take benefit of the capacity of the UK’s education sector. The delegation expressed their interest in collaborating with Pakistani universities and offered assistance in teacher training and capacity building.

The prime minister was informed by the delegation that the scope of the Education Gateway Pakistan was being extended which would help enhance bilateral cooperation in the education sector. The delegation also appreciated the warm hospitality extended to them by the prime minister and government officials.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, MNA Romina Khursheed Alam, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, British Council Country Director James Hampson, and other high officials. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday invited the Australian companies and experts to share their expertise and best practices with Pakistani counterparts.