Wednesday, April 24, 2024
PM Shehbaz reaches Karachi on day-long visit
Web Desk
11:10 AM | April 24, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on Wednesday on his first visit to the port city after assuming the PM office for the second term.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori welcomed PM Shahbaz Sharif upon arrival at Faisal Airbase.

During his visit, the prime minister will hold meetings with the Governor and the Chief Minister of Sindh in which overall political situation and administrative affairs of the province will be discussed.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will also meet prominent personalities of the business community and a delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce.

In these meetings, the premier will take suggestions from the business community regarding the improvement of the country’s economy.

