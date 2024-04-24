PMAS-AAUR hosts Int’l Literacy Award ceremony

ISLAMABAD - The International Lit­eracy Award Ceremony 2024 and celebration of Arid Literacy School was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday. The ceremony marked a decade of the school’s commitment to promote literacy and educational excellence among the deprived and marginalized com­munity to empower such individuals. The event Chief Guest was Dr. Naseer ud Din, Vice Chancellor Kohat Uni­versity of Science and Technology (KUST) while Dr. Ghulam Mus­tafa, member of GIBBZ and Prof. Dr. Muham­mad Naeem, Vice Chan­cellor PMAS-AAUR, was the guest of honour.

A tableau perfor­mance was presented by the Literacy School students who ex­pressed their gratifica­tion through various songs, dance perfor­mances, cultural and dramatic acts. These performances show­cased great creativity and artistic expression of the school. More­over, a specially cre­ated documentary was another highlight of the event that presented the growth & develop­ment of school over the journey of the past ten years. On the occa­sion, Dr. Ghulam Mus­tafa, member of GIBBZ, shared his remarks and praised the achieve­ments of the schools. The ceremony featured a speech by Dr. Naseer Ud Din, who empha­sized the transforma­tive power of literacy in shaping individuals and societies. His address inspired the audience to continue their pur­suit of knowledge for an empowered society.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem appreciated the efforts of Arid Literacy School teaching staff to foster a culture of learn­ing among its students to empower them to positively impact the society. The GIBBZ In­ternational Literacy award was presented to four persons in rec­ognition of their de­velopment work in the education sector as part of GIBBZ projects. This international literacy award was presented to Prof. Dr. M. Imran You­suf, Chairman, Depart­ment of Education, and Dr. Qaisara Parveen, Di­rector, Women Develop­ment Studies Center of PMAS-AAUR, Dr. Rizwa­na Tahir and Samia Naz, Govt M.C. High School, Vehari, also received the awards. Certificates were presented to the contributors to appreci­ate their achievements and dedication to the school. Earlier, in a welcome address from in-charge of Arid Liter­acy School, Dr. Qaisara Parveen and Dr. Imran Yousaf provided an overview highlighting the key achievements over the past decade.