Preserving South Asia’s Stoncraft Tradition

In the heart of South Asia, amidst the sprawling landscapes and rich cultural tapestry, lies a tradition that resonates through the ages—the art of stone craft. It’s a heritage steeped in history; a legacy of mastery passed down through generations of artisans whose hands have shaped the very essence of our existence. Given my passion for craft and legacy, I find myself deeply entrenched in this narrative, compelled by an appreciation for the artisans who have left an indelible mark on culture and tradition.

The roots of South Asia’s stone craft tradition delve deep into time. From the majestic stone carvings of the great Buddha in Pakistan’s Taxila to the ornate architectural marvels across the region, these masterpieces stand as testaments to the skill and creativity of our forebears. Indeed, the Gandhara stone tradition, a distinctive artistic style that emerged in the ancient region of Gandhara, flourished primarily under the rule of the Kushan Empire, which spanned from the 1st to the 3rd century CE, but its influence persisted well beyond. The Gandhara stone tradition produced a rich array of sculptures, reliefs, and architectural embellishments. This fusion of influences resulted from Gandhara’s position at the crossroads of various civilizations and trade routes, facilitating cultural exchange and artistic innovation. Central to the Gandhara stone tradition was the depiction of Buddhist themes, including representations of the Buddha, bodhisattvas, and other religious figures.

Sadly, the tradition faced periods of decline and destruction, particularly with the advent of extreme Islamization, where artisans were forced to stop Buddha carvings and instead found their trade in the carving of mortar and pestles. Inspired by the legacy of these artisans, I embarked on a journey across Pakistan. One in which to honour their legacy and equally to work with them to breathe new life into their ancient craft, harnessing their skill and elevating the design sensibility of stone craft together. After all, when one talks about preserving or updating craft, one always needs to look at this in context of the world today: which is that much more representative; where you see fashion, art and design all drawing on a more global reference pool. This means there is that much more space in a global market, for tradition, albeit updated and modernized. And so, Noon & Co was born—not merely as a purveyor of luxury stoneware, but as a custodian of heritage.

Our guild is dedicated to preserving and reviving the ancient art of stone craft, sourcing our materials ethically and ensuring a harmonious balance between tradition and environmental stewardship. For as the world grapples with climate change, the use of greener and bio-based materials certainly reduces the development impact created on the environment and helps societies adapt to sustainable lives. On the broader topic of sustainability, all initiatives must be guided by the principles of sustainability, as reflected in UN Sustainable Development Goals #8 as well as UNSDG#9. Within the realms of UNSDG 8, there always needs to be the promotion of sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and within UNSDG 9 the building of resilient infrastructure, promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization and fostering innovation. It is my belief that if South Asia’s stonecraft is to become a mainstream business and future export for the country, the government will need to play a crucial role in facilitating the growth and sustainability of the industry. This entails implementing policies that support the preservation of traditional crafts while also fostering innovation and adaptation to contemporary market demands. Investment in infrastructure is paramount for the sustainable growth of the stonecraft sector. This includes the development of modern workshops equipped with state-of-the-art tools and machinery, as well as the establishment of efficient supply chains for raw materials and finished products. By upgrading infrastructure, we can enhance productivity, reduce production costs, and improve the overall competitiveness of South Asian stonecraft in the global market.

Moreover, the promotion of sustainable practices within the industry is essential for mitigating its environmental impact. This involves adopting eco-friendly production methods, such as water recycling, energy efficiency, and waste reduction measures. Collaboration between government agencies, private sector stakeholders, and civil society organizations is vital for driving the sustainable development of the stonecraft industry. By fostering partnerships and knowledge exchange platforms, we can leverage collective expertise and resources to address common challenges and seize opportunities for growth and innovation.

Furthermore, it is imperative to integrate South Asian stonecraft into broader economic development strategies, such as tourism promotion and cultural heritage preservation.

South Asia’s stonecraft tradition is a priceless heritage that must be preserved, promoted, and adapted to thrive in the modern world. By investing in artisanal skills development, infrastructure, quality standards, and sustainable practices, we can unlock the full potential of this ancient craft and create a brighter future for generations to come and a legacy that endures for centuries to come.

Taimur Noon

The writer is the Founder of artisan led stone craft guild, Noon & Co.