President for comprehensive efforts to prevent heart diseases

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday underscored the need to create awareness and undertake comprehensive efforts to prevent cardiovascular diseases in Pakistan. He urged the need to educate people about adopting healthier lifestyles to prevent heart diseases in the country. The president expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), led by its President Major General (retd) Masud-ur- Rehman, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. Speaking on the occasion, the president expressed concern over the rise in cardiovascular diseases and emphasised the need for a comprehensive Heart and Non-Communicable Diseases prevention programme. He said that steps should be taken to enforce the display of health advisories about the quantity of sugar in carbonated and sugary beverages. The head of the delegation briefed the President about the role of PANAH in disseminating information about the spread of heart diseases and its risk factors among the general public. He apprised that PANAH had been making efforts to prevent, minimize and control fatalities due to angina, heart failure and heart attack. He informed that the Association aimed to educate the people and impart training regarding the recognition of cardiac arrest and providing CPR to save lives. He further apprised that PANAH had also helped victims of natural disasters, besides treating poor patients and children.