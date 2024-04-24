President’s Cup Grade-I One-Day 2023-24 to begin from today

LAHORE - Abbottabad and Rawalpindi will host 24 matches of the 50-over-a-side President’s Cup, in which seven leading departments of the country will participate from 24 April to 12 May. SNGPL, the winners of the four-day firstclass President’s Trophy, will aim to conclude the 2023-24 season with another trophy. Apart from SNGPL, the other six teams participating in the tournament are PTV, SBP, WAPDA, KRL, HEC and Ghani Glass. The seven teams will compete in a single roundrobin format, with the top four sides after 21 league matches qualifying for the semi-finals. While Shoaib Akhtar Stadium, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Abbottabad Cricket Stadium will be used for the league matches, venues of the three knock-out matches will be confirmed closer to the matches. Ahmed Shehzad will captain WAPDA, Usman Salahuddin SBP, Rohail Nazir KRL, Moeez Ghani Ghani Glass, M Huraira HEC, while Shamyl Hussain and Saud Shakeel will lead PTV and SNGPL, respectively. The tournament carries a total prize money of PKR 2.5 million, with the winning side receiving a cheque of PKR 1.5 million along with the trophy.