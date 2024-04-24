PTI leaders show grave concern over Bushra’s health issues

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has expressed serious concern over the health condition of former first lady Bushra after arrival of ambulance and a team of doctors at Bani Gala last night and sounded alarm that the power-wielders would be held responsible if anything bad happens to her. “Enough is enough, everything has a limit,” they said while addressing a press conference here Tuesday. They vowed to go to any extent for the safety and security of Imran Khan’s spouse because, they believed, her life was at risk at present and no compromise would be made on her health issue come what may.

Speaking to media, the party leaders warned that Maryam Nawaz, jail superintendent and others would be held accountable if, God forbid, anything happens to her. They said that the current “tyrant” regime has crossed all limts of fascism and resorting to inhuman acts. Accompanied by PTI senator Dr. Humayun Mohmand, Naeem Haider Panjutha and PTI Women Wing leader Kanwal Shauzab, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan demanded that Imran Khan’s wife should be immediately shifted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital and she should be treated by doctors of her and Imran Khan’s choice. Hasan made it clear that now nothing could be kept secret on the health of Bushra. Speaking on the occasion, PTI Senator Mohmand raised serious questions about the credibility of the medical assessment reports of Bushra and stated her medical examination was delayed for two months potentially with malicious intent to hide their alleged crime.